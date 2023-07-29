A Weatherford man was indicted by a Parker County grand jury July 20 on charges stemming from an April incident involving the injury of a child.
Austin Riley Rothe, 20, was arrested in May by Weatherford police after a social worker reported the possible abuse of a male infant on April 10.
Records show Rothe was booked into the Parker County Jail May 4 on a charge of injury to a child, with a bond amount of $150,000.
According to the indictment, Rothe is accused of intentionally causing serious bodily injury by “throwing him onto the bed and/or by causing the rapid acceleration and deceleration of the head.”
“If he is convicted of intentionally or knowingly committing the injury to a child offense he was indicted for, Mr. Rothe faces a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000,” Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If he is convicted of committing it by recklessness, he will be looking at two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.”
The case is scheduled for arraignment next month in the courtroom of Judge Craig Towson.
