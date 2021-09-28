WASHINGTON – Rep. Kay Granger, R-TX, Republican Leader of the House Appropriations Committee, was honored as a recipient of the Frank M. Tejeda Congressional Leadership Award, the highest award conferred by the Marine Corps Reserve Association.
Granger was selected for the award for demonstrating steadfast leadership and an unwavering commitment to a strong national defense. The award was presented by Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander, Marine Forces Reserve.
“I’m impressed every day by the commitment our Nation’s Marine Reservists make to secure our national defense. I will always fight for the needs of our nation’s servicemembers and their families,” Granger said. "I am humbled to receive the Frank M. Tejeda Congressional Leadership Award. I have witnessed the contributions of our great Reserve forces from my days as the Mayor of Fort Worth to my years in the United States Congress. The dedication of our great Marine Reservists who balance family, civilian careers, and military service truly embodies the 'Always Faithful' credo the Marines live by.”
The Major Frank M. Tejeda Congressional Leadership Award is awarded by the Marine Corps Reserve Association to Members of Congress who have made exceptional and sustained contributions to America’s security and defense. Past recipients have included Senators John McCain, Daniel Inouye and Lindsey Graham and Representatives John Kline and Buck McKeon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.