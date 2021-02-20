FORT WORTH - Lead House Appropriations Republican Kay Granger (TX-12) joined Texas congressional leaders Friday in sending a letter to President Biden requesting the immediate approval of Gov.Greg Abbott’s Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Texas.
The call comes after Texas experienced an unprecedented winter storm that crippled the state's infrastructure and left millions without water and power, including hospital systems and first responders already dealing with labor shortages due to COVID-19.
"A Major Disaster Declaration will allow for more federal dollars and critical resources to flow into our state," according to a press release. "Specifically, this declaration will enable individuals to receive direct assistance and deliver long-term support to communities as they recover. We respectfully request your quick consideration, approval, and execution of Gov. Abbott’s Major Disaster Declaration request."
Granger this week joined members of the Texas Republican Delegation in sending a letter a letter to Bill Magness, president and CEO of Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), seeking answers for the reason millions of Texans are without power during this winter weather emergency, what is being done to restore power, and how this will prevented in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.