Samantha Grimsley, Weatherford College’s EMS program coordinator, recently received her Texas Advanced Coordinator Certification from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The certification requires at least four consecutive years as a certified, licensed paramedic and an associate degree. Grimsley has two associate degrees, a bachelor’s degree and 12 years of service.
The certification also requires 240 documented hours of instruction for initial EMS certificate students and documentation of positive evaluations.
On average, Grimsley spends 160 hours teaching in the classroom per month. This does not include additional time spent aiding students, tutoring, grading, designing lecture material and handling all the clinical aspects of the programs.
“We are very proud to have Ms. Grimsley as a valuable team member in the Public Safety Department at Weatherford College,” said Dr. Jeff Beason, medical director for WC’s EMS programs. “She is a great asset and a truly wonderful educator.”
Finally, candidates must pass a DSHS-sponsored course coordinator training course. Grimsley passed this course in April at the Texas EMS Educators Conference in Corpus Christi.
“Success in EMS is not made by the quantity of students,” Grimsley said. “It is made by the quality of EMT and Paramedic students, and that is what we are doing here at Weatherford College!”
