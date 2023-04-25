ALEDO — Parker County Emergency Services District 1 has come a long way — 320 square miles, to be exact — since its creation.
The ESD and members of the community celebrated a milestone Friday with the groundbreaking of the district’s new training facility off Farmer Road.
Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley, one of the founding board members of ESD 1, echoed Commissioner Mark Jack’s words of a long process coming.
“In 1998, Mike Medford asked me to be one of the new board members — he helped start this ESD 1,” Conley said. “He would be so proud of how ESD 1 has turned out and I’m extremely proud. This is going to be beautiful.”
The Fire & Rescue Training Center features five state-of-the-art training structures and numerous props.
The props are built to mimic the current and future structures in Parker County, ESD 1 Chief of Training Charlie Dall said, “with single- and two-story residential structures” along with a first-floor commercial setting that transitions into a second-floor residential, followed by mid-rise operations “like you’re starting to see along the I-20 corridor.”
The space includes more than 15,000 square feet of live fire and rescue training space, and the five-story tower planned will have simulations for other scenarios, including a garden-apartment layout, mercantile occupancy, interior hallway apartments and more.
Firefighters have already begun training at the new site, using an old training prop that was donated by Weatherford College while the facility is being designed. The equipment currently there will eventually be moved to the back side of the property.
After searching, the 12 acres located off Interstate 20 north of Aledo became available, and ESD 1 was able to take action.
“I’m glad it became available [then] versus today’s prices,” ESD 1 Chief Stephen Watson said.
The year prior, the district had formed its Master Plan for the fire service area to “really roadmap how we were going to build our organization forward,” the chief said, “and this facility was a key component.”
Funding for the training site came from a successful May 2021 sales tax referendum proposition, in which more than 59 percent of residents approved an increase in the ESD 1 sales and use tax to fund other items in the longe-range plan, including replacement of aging fleet and equipment, addition and relocation of fire stations and additional firefighter positions. Later Friday, the district held a badge pinning ceremony for 17 new firefighters who officially took their oath of office.
“The taxpayers gave us resounding support and today, we’re making good on that promise,” Watson said. “We’re extremely grateful for how the community has passionately showed support to help us do our jobs.”
Kevin Lerner, representing the Government Capital Corporation who, alongside First Financial Bank, helped with the financial side, called ESD 1 “well-run and professional from the top to the bottom.”
“Our firm specializes in providing financing for governmental entities and we do quite a bit of work in the ESD space statewide,” he said. “Having been exposed to ESD boards and organizations, I can tell you that Parker County has a lot to be appreciative for when it comes to ESD 1.
“In a high-growth area as diverse as this, it’s a difficult job to be up to speed and stay ahead of all the growth coming to Parker County. But this facility is evidence of that.”
Today, ESD 1 protects between 75,000 and 80,000 residents across its 320-mile range in Parker County, including the Annettas, Aledo, Silver Creek, Springtown, Poolville, LaJunta, Morningstar, Peaster and Willow Park.
