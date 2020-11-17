Tuesday morning, Weatherford ISD notified Hall Middle School staff and families that an individual at the campus tested positive for COVID-19 today. Records show this individual had close contact with a significant number of students and staff at the campus Monday.
"Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of our students and staff, Hall Middle School will temporarily close effective today," according to the district. "Face-to-face learning will resume on Nov. 30, 2020. Students will begin learning from home beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 18, 2020."
During the temporary closing, the Hall Middle School Kanga Care Clinic will be available to students and staff. Weatherford ISD asks that parents monitor their child’s health and contact their primary care physician if they develop symptoms, or contact HMS at 817-598-2822 to schedule an appointment at our Kanga Care Clinic.
Assignments for the four content areas – English, math, science, and social studies – will be distributed to students today and meal assistance will be provided.
"The decision to close was not made lightly and we understand this temporary closing may pose a hardship for our families," according to a release from WISD. "Please be assured the health and safety of our students and staff will always be our first priority."
