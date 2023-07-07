WEATHERFORD — The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Weatherford held its grand opening with a recent celebration, attended by local dignitaries, VIPs and members of the community.
The event featured a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the hotel grounds, located at 864 E Interstate 20, Weatherford.
“The grand opening celebration is the culmination of years of dedicated effort and collaboration with city officials,” Panchal Hospitality Management President Prem Panchal said. “We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from the community and our local leadership, as their contribution has been instrumental in bringing the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Weatherford to life. With 25 years of experience as hoteliers in Weatherford, we have poured our passion and expertise into creating not only the region’s best hotel but also one of the finest Hamptons in the country.
“I invite you to tour our exceptional hotel and consider us for your next business meeting, event or staycation. We would be honored to welcome you.”
Crafted by designer Arti Piland, managing principal of Inside Out Spaces, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Weatherford holds 85 modern and spacious rooms, offering an array of amenities, including a resort-style pool and spa area complete with outdoor TVs, fire pits, and grills. Guests can also take advantage of the Peloton and Precor-equipped fitness center, executive business and meeting facilities, complimentary high-speed WiFi throughout the hotel and the Hampton by Hilton signature hot breakfast bar.
Every guest room features the latest in guest comfort and technology, such as 55” 4K HDTVs, plush Serta beds, and Hilton’s Connected Room streaming solution in partnership with Netflix.
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Weatherford is part of Hilton Honors, the guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information, visit weatherford.hamptonbyhilton.com or call 817-495-9300.
