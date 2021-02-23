Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Mineral Wells at 194 Garrett Morris Parkway. The location is expected to open this spring, with a grand opening date announced at a later date.
Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Mineral Wells area, according to a press release.
In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities as well.
“We’ve been looking to open a location in Mineral Wells for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools Trey Feiler said. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Mineral Wells area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”
More details about employment rates and benefits can be found online. Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Mineral Wells, TX”.
