The new passport facility at the Parker County District Clerk's office officially opened for business on Wednesday.
The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. and closes for lunch from noon to 1 p.m. daily.
What you'll need:
• Evidence of citizenship (one original plus a copy)
• Photo identification (one original plus a copy)
• Photograph (size 2x2 in color, may also be purchased at passport office)
• Payment via check, money order or debit/credit card.
Appointments are not required, but you must arrive 30 minute before closing. Free parking is available on the north and west sides of the building. The clerk's office is located at 117 Fort Worth Highway, Weatherford, at the basement level.
For more information, visit www.travel.state.gov or www.ParkerCountyTx.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.