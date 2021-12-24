A Weatherford couple recently partnered up with another Texas resident to help those in Kentucky.
Bobby and Peggy Crutsinger, owners of Kangaroo Towing, met Paul Chapman, another towing operator, through the tow truck network.
When a string of deadly tornadoes slammed into Kentucky on Dec. 10 and 11, killing 76 and destroying more than 1,000 properties, Chapman, who was on vacation when the news broke, decided to go home early and form a plan to help those impacted.
Chapman began collecting generators, propane lanterns, propane, heathers, flashlights, batteries and clothing. It was something the Crutsingers wanted to help with.
The Weatherford couple collected six bags of toys, a walker, some foot braces, blankets, coats, socks, generators and many other items, and met up with Chapman, who loaded up all of the items.
"We are so glad we got to help collect stuff for the families in Kentucky," Bobby Crutsinger said, while thanking Chapman for making the trip possible.
As for Chapman, he says his efforts and those of various individuals and organizations are no better way to show God's love at Christmas.
"This is a time that us as a nation need to come together," he said.
