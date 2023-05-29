Aledo ISD has named Gina Henze as principal at Coder Elementary.
“We are excited that Gina Henze will be leading our Coder Cats next school year as campus principal,” Superintendent Susan Bohn said. “Mrs. Henze excels at building relationships with students, staff and families and also at creating and implementing systems that ensure student and staff success. She has great experience as a teacher, interventionist and assistant principal at the elementary level, and I cannot wait to see the impact she’ll have on Coder.”
Henze has been a member of the Aledo ISD Bearcat Leadership Team as an assistant principal at McAnally Middle School for one year, and previously she served as an assistant principal at Miller Elementary in Arlington ISD. She also served as an elementary summer school principal, a support interventionist, a science enrichment teacher and a sixth-grade teacher in Arlington ISD. Henze has a bachelor’s from Texas Tech University and a master’s from the University of Texas at Arlington. Henze and her husband have lived in Aledo for 12 years and have two elementary-aged Bearcat students.
“I am so excited to be a Coder Cat,” Henze said. “I have had the opportunity to work under amazing leaders and mentors who shared with me the importance of systems, relationships, and keeping students at the forefront of our work, always. It is such an honor to serve Aledo ISD in this new leadership capacity. I can’t wait to get to know the Coder community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.