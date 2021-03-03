If you live in one of the 126 counties designated for assistance and your home is not safe, sanitary or livable due to damage from the severe winter storms, here’s what you need to know:
• If uninsured apply for assistance.
• If you have insurance, file a claim with them first & then you may apply to FEMA. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits if you received insurance from your provider first. FEMA does not cover insurance deductibles.
• The fastest way to apply for disaster assistance is at: http://www.disasterassistance.gov/ There’s no wait -- and it's available 24/7
• If it’s not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT daily. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
Letter from FEMA
If you received a letter from FEMA that says you’re ineligible for help or that there is “no decision,” read the letter carefully. FEMA may need additional information from you to continue processing your application. If you have insurance and are applying for federal assistance, you must file a claim with your insurance provider. If applicable, you will need to provide a copy of your insurance settlement approval or denial letter.
A few common reasons for being determined ineligible or receiving “no decision” include:
• You are insured.
• You reported no home damage or minimal damage when you registered with FEMA.
• You were unable to verify proof of occupancy of your primary residence.
• No communication with FEMA, for example, you missed an inspection and did not follow up with FEMA.
• Your home is safe to occupy.
