After her heroic efforts during a boat explosion that occurred on Lake Weatherford in August, Mineral Wells resident Telisha Calderon was surprised with a special award Thursday.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Auxiliary 2399 presented Calderon with the Heroism Award after she saved a baby from the flames.
Calderon — who turns 44 on Saturday — and eight others were aboard on Aug. 29 near the Lake Weatherford Marina when the boat exploded just after the group stopped to fuel up.
“I didn’t know what happened after that, I lost time, and I couldn’t hear anything. When I did come to I was laying up looking at the sky and I saw that my friends I was with were in the water, they were all just blown out of the boat and I was still in the boat,” Calderon said. “My friend’s little girl was in my lap before the explosion and ended up inside the motor where the smoke was coming out. When I came to I could hear faint sounds of ‘the baby, the baby,’ and I looked over and I saw her little legs dangling beside my head. I could not get to her because I was actually stuck to the motor. I finally peeled myself off the motor and it hurt really bad, but I wasn’t even thinking about it — it was the adrenaline you get when something traumatic happens. Next thing I know I’m in the water and the boat explodes again.”
Calderon said they were rushed to the marina where they were assessed.
“I was in pain but I wasn’t even thinking about myself. They finally saw that I was the worst out of all of us,” she said. “They put me in the helicopter and flew me to Dallas. I was there for about three or four days and they totally scraped my back. Right now it looks like a giraffe pattern on my back. I’ve got some major scarring everywhere that still hurts and I have problems with but I was raised to take it like a big girl and keep going.”
Calderon and a few of the others were taken to Parkland Hospital to be treated.
Calderon said she had just met the group the day before the incident.
“We met on Facebook and we hung out that Friday night and then Saturday morning we went to the lake. It was definitely a day that will live with me,” she said. “In that moment, it's just what I felt I needed to do to help someone else and I’d do it again.”
Calderon’s father and VFW Post 2399 Auxiliary Commander Victor Calderon said he was surprised when Post Chaplain Steve Smith approached him about presenting his daughter with the award.
“She’s surprised too, she didn’t expect anything like this,” Victor said. “It’s just something that happened. She said she’d do it again and that’s the way she was brought up. We’re a close family.”
Calderon’s mother, Sherry Burns, said her daughter amazes her.
“It is a great honor and I believe that she deserves this [award] very much because she helped save that baby. She did not say it was for her, she said that she had to do the right thing. It’s an honor for me to know I raised a girl that puts everything above her own self. She just amazes me and that is the nature that she is.”
Since the accident, Calderon said that everyone is doing well and she remains in contact with them.
“We had a reunion a month after and we still text. I still break down, I still cry when I think if it wasn’t for God getting me through I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. “I just want to say definitely do unto others as you want to do yourself and help someone pay it forward because you never know when they’re going to have to turn around and help you.”
