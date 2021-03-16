Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.