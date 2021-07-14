BROCK - Ron Holmgreen has been begun his role as the new superintendent of Brock ISD.
Holmgreen was unanimously named the lone superintendent finalist on June 7 and, following the required 21-day waiting period, began his new role in Brock ISD at the end of June.
“My family and I are very excited to become a part of the traditions of culture and excellence in Brock ISD. Brock is known nationally as a district which believes in the core values of family, high expectations for students and staff, service before self, and personal responsibility," he said. "I am looking forward to meeting our students, their families, our staff, and the community in the upcoming days. I truly believe that the best is yet to come in Brock, and am excited to be a part of the success which is the Brock Nation."
Holmgreen brings over 25 years of experience in public education, most recently serving as the assistant superintendent in Granbury ISD since 2015. He will replace Dr. Cade Smith, who left BISD last month after accepting the New Braunfels ISD superintendent position.
“The BISD board of trustees is very pleased to have found someone that understands our community, its traditions and values, and also realizes the importance of relationships," BISD Board President Bill Cooper said. "His years of experience in the classroom, coupled with campus and district leadership positions make him well-rounded and a great fit for our school district."
