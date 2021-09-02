Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier is encouraging horse and livestock owners to document their new or renewed brands with the sheriff’s office, which maintains a log of Parker County brands for estray purposes.
“We are asking citizens to contact the sheriff’s office and add their brands to our system in case their livestock strays beyond their property,” said Authier. “There is no charge for adding your brand and contact information to our database. We also want to remind livestock owners that all Texas brands expired as of Aug. 31, and must be registered before the end of February 2022.”
All livestock and horse owners are required by state law to renew their brands and must do so by contacting the Parker County Clerk’s Office. Authier added that personal identifying information will not be distributed publicly.
Recent publications from the Texas AgriLife Extension Service state if a livestock owner uses brands, earmarks, tattoos, or electronic devices to mark their cattle, hogs, sheep, goats, or horses, they must register the brands with the county clerk in any county where the livestock resides.
If a livestock owner has livestock in two or more counties, they need to make certain their brand is registered at the county clerk’s office in each county where their livestock is held. Registration requires identifying the brand itself, along with the location where the brand or other identifying information is placed on the animal. See Texas Agric.
All livestock and horse brands throughout Texas expire every 10 years. This is pursuant to Texas Agriculture Code Section 144.044. If livestock and/or horse owners fail to renew their registration prior to Feb. 28, 2022, the brand will be up for grabs, and anyone will be able to select and register the brand in his or her own name.
Each county clerk’s office may have varying renewal procedures and fees for the renewal. Brand holders should contact the proper office to learn the correct procedure(s) to complete their registration.
To find the contact information for your county clerk, visit www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/cclerks.shtml. Once producers renew their brands between now and Feb. 28, 2022, they will remain in place until Aug. 31, 2031. The use of a brand or mark which is not registered with the county clerk will constitute a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine up to $500.
