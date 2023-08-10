Plaintiffs Amanda Zurawski (from left), Austin Dennard, Taylor Edwards, and Elizabeth Waller speak together at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, last month. On Aug. 4, a judge ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in Zurawski v. State of Texas, a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of 13 Texas women who had been denied abortions and sought to clarify the medical exceptions to the state's ban.