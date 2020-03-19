Following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's issue of an executive order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Hudson Oaks mayor has signed a declaration of local disaster.
"In response to this executive order from the governor, I have signed a Declaration of Local Disaster," Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero said. "This will allow the city of Hudson Oaks to apply for and receive federal funds that will be used to reimburse us for any costs associated with combating the coronavirus pandemic."
Abbott's order contains restrictions on gathering in groups of more than 10 people, dining in restaurants, bars and food courts and attending fitness centers or gyms. The executive order is effective from midnight on March 20 and runs through April 3. The order forbids patrons from eating inside of restaurants but encourages customers to order food for take-out, delivery or through a drive-thru window. The order is not a shelter-in-place order and does not prevent citizens from shopping for essential items or domestic travel.
"As the mayor of Hudson Oaks, I am aware of the inconvenience that this places on our own families as well as our family of businesses," Povero said. "We must, however, abide by the directives from our federal government and now from our state leadership. We have no choice but to band together to defeat what President Trump has called the 'silent enemy.' With your cooperation, we can prevent a widespread attack of the coronavirus here in Hudson Oaks and Parker County.
"In consultation with our city administrator and city staff, I have continued to allow our city hall to be open for regular business. However, we do have a contingency plan in place in the event that city hall must be closed and employees sent home to work remotely."
Povero said he encourages all Hudson Oaks residents to patronize the local restaurants and businesses in the city.
"Let’s support the people in our community who have served us so well in the past and will now rely on our loyalty during this tough economic time to feed their families, pay their bills and to just stay afloat financially," Povero said. "Through our faith in God and our resolve to do whatever it takes to defeat this silent enemy, we will come out of this stronger, closer and ready to usher in a new time of prosperity and community like we have never seen before."
