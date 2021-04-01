Hudson Oaks Mayor Marc Povero announced Thursday that he is running for Parker County sheriff in the March 1, 2022 Republican primary.
Povero is in his second term as mayor of Hudson Oaks and was a three term city councilman before running for mayor. Prior to serving in elected office, Marc was appointed to the ESD 3 board of commissioners and the Hudson Oaks Planning and Zoning Commission.
Povero is a 23-year law enforcement veteran, a sergeant with the Fort Worth Police Department and an FAA-licensed commercial pilot who supervises the department’s Aviation Unit.
Povero said he believes it is time for a new leader and a new vision within the Parker County Sheriff's Office, according to a release sent out Thursday morning.
“Our campaign theme is, 'Honoring our Past with a Clear Vision for the Future.' The late sheriff, Larry Fowler, inherited a mess in the Parker County Sheriff’s Office when he was elected back in 2004," Povero said. "Sheriff Fowler made necessary improvements and righted the ship. I will always honor Larry Fowler’s legacy as a distinguished Texas lawman. I believe that now it’s time to usher our sheriff’s office into a new era of intelligence led, community based policing focused on accountability and professionalism."
Povero will be running against current Sheriff Russ Authier, who announced his intent to run last month.
Authier, following the passing of Fowler in February, was appointed to the position by Parker County Commissioners March 12, and sworn in three days later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.