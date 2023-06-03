WEATHERFORD – A year after reconstruction at its rodeo grounds to provide a better experience for visitors, the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse is making changes to benefit the contestants.
The first step was to increase the local dollars – known as “added” money in rodeo – which are then mixed with the contestants’ entry fees to make up the total purse. That was a significant move for the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo, set for 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7-Saturday, June 10, at the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Weatherford; that also includes the Xtreme Bulls competition at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6.
“We upped our prize money to $6,500 per event,” Travis Faulkner, chairman of the posse’s rodeo committee, said of the $1,500 increase in each of the 10 events. “The contestants make sure to come to our rodeo, so we thought this was a good way to keep them coming.
“We’re also reworking the dirt in our arena, making sure we get the footing right for the contestants, especially the barrel racers. We understand how important it is for them.”
Faulkner and his crew should understand. The annual rodeo is important to the posse, but it’s also a big-time event for the Weatherford community. Faulkner has been part of the posse for 28 years, and this is his second term as the leader of the rodeo committee; the last time was in 2009.
Much has changed in the 14 years ago, but the quality of the show and the focus on the competition is as strong as ever thanks to the rodeo’s association with Dallas-based Pete Carr Pro Rodeo. The Carr team comes in the week of the rodeo and works closely with the volunteers to make the event be such a success year after year.
“We have 134 members, but there are about 30 of us that put on this rodeo,” Faulkner said of the posse. “It’s a lot of work, but we’ve been doing it for years and love doing it; we put our hearts and souls in to this rodeo. I think it turns out really good for the spectators, the cowboys and the cowgirls, and everybody that’s working the rodeo.”
That’s true. Crowds have always been spectacular, but they’ve increased the last three years. Some of that had to do with the Weatherford rodeo continuing through COVID, but most of it had to do with the incredible showcase that is on display inside the arena. With announcer Andy Stewart and entertainer John Harrison in the mix, this might be one of the top shows folks in Parker County have seen in a while.
“We’ve been drawing a big crowd for several years, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Faulkner said. “People around here know rodeo, and they appreciate the kind of rodeo we put on for them. They know we get the best cowboys and cowgirls, and they love coming out here and getting to see the best compete.
“The two biggest things that happen in our community are the rodeo and the (Parker County) Peach Festival. Everyone knows how special our rodeo is.”
That’s why they keep coming out in big numbers to see all the action and be part of the fun.
