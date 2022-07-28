Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to several vehicle burglaries throughout the Aledo, Cresson and Springtown areas.
The person of interest is described as female, being approximately 35 to 45 years of age, wearing glasses and having purple hair. She was seen wearing jean cut-off shorts, a dark tank top and wearing a brace on her left wrist and arm.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person depicted in the attached photographs, is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-8845. You may remain anonymous by contacting Parker County Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and location of the person of interest.
You may also submit an anonymous tip online by logging onto www.parkercountysheriff.net under the tip411 link.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.