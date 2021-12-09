Weatherford PD officers took a report for sexual assault of a child involving a 15-year-old female and a man identified as Diego Alejandro Cortez.
The parents of the juvenile reported they discovered a male subject had been in their home and in the bedroom of the juvenile. The girl told officers she met the man on a social media platform prior to him ever coming to her home. She reported after meeting him on social media they exchanged personal information on social media and by text.
Shortly after meeting on social media, the girl provided her home address to the man. It was then discovered through further investigation the man had been to her residence on two previous occasions. The juvenile stated she and the man had sex on all three occasions.
The victim reported she knew the subject only as Diego and that he presented himself to be an armed services member and was stationed in the Abilene area. Detectives with the Weatherford Police Department obtained a warrant for sexual assault of a child for Cortez, 22, who was arrested by Abilene police on Dec. 7.
Detectives believe there may be more female juvenile victims and offenses could have occurred as far back as 2020. They are asking for anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault or any other offense committed by Cortez to report the offense to their local law enforcement authority. They can also contact case detective Cpl. Jason Goff at 817-598-4414 or jgoff@weatherfordtx.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.