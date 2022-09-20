An investigation has been opened after a report of assault on a Weatherford ISD school bus.
A WISD parent told the Weatherford Democrat she got a call from one of her two teenage daughters Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. that an assault had occurred when two women got on the bus following an altercation between the mom's youngest and another student.
The school district sent out a notice to families Tuesday morning, notifying them of the incident.
"When the altercation began, the bus driver immediately stopped the route by pulling off the road, alerted the transportation department and attended to the situation," according to the WISD statement. "A student involved in the altercation initiated the emergency release button that automatically opens bus doors, allowing two adults to enter the bus."
The mother told the newspaper that one of the women, believed to be a relative of the student her daughter had been in an altercation with, came down the aisle and began punching her oldest in the head.
"When I got there, the police were there, the ambulance and a fire truck was pulling up," the mother said. "What a scary situation ... what if they would have walked up with a knife or gun?
"How do I know that nothing happens to them at school?"
Weatherford ISD said local authorities responded and initiated an investigation under the Parker County Sheriff's Office. A spokesperson for the PCSO said they had varying accounts of what happened on the school bus, and the department has formally requested in-bus video footage to help with the investigation.
"At this time, we are still conducting interviews and gathering facts," PCSO Public Information Office Danie Huffman said.
The mother said she brought both of her daughters to the hospital after the incident.
The oldest one was treated for a mild concussion and neck sprain, and the youngest sustained a bloody nose believed to be the result of an elbow while she tried to pull the woman off her sister, the mother said.
The district said a separate bus was sent to the location to transport students to their schools, adding that they could not share additional information due to the ongoing investigation.
"However, we want you to know the situation was handled immediately and the students involved will be disciplined according to the Weatherford ISD Student Code of Conduct," according to the statement. "The safety and security of our students and employees are of utmost importance to Weatherford ISD. We are grateful to the bus driver who followed district safety processes this morning designed to keep our students safe."
