The Parker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a 20-year-old male was dropped off at an Azle hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident occurred Thursday evening after the victim reportedly left a relative’s home. Witnesses reported no unusual or suspicious circumstances occurred before leaving the residence.
Relatives received a phone call about 30 minutes later, stating the victim was in the hospital emergency room. A male was seen bringing the victim into the emergency room and leaving shortly afterward without identifying himself. The victim was transported by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital for medical treatment.
It was later determined that the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the face and shoulder. As of Friday, he remained in stable condition.
Sheriff’s investigators determined the shooting took place inside a vehicle in the 10000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 730 around 10 p.m. Thursday.
Authier said the case is in its early investigative stages and investigators are currently conducting witness interviews and gathering facts surrounding the incident, with no further information at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.