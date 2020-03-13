Here are the schedules for Parker County ISD schools and Weatherford College. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
Aledo ISD
Aledo ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break. Students are scheduled to return on April 6. All school-related activities, including UIL athletics, have been canceled through April 5.
Brock ISD
Brock ISD will be closed two weeks following Spring Break, which includes all extracurricular practices, competitions and all school-related events.
Garner ISD
Garner ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break and students are scheduled to return on April 6. All school-related activities are canceled through April 5.
Millsap ISD
Millsap ISD will be closed for two weeks past Spring Break and reopen on April 6. All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and events, are cancelled or postponed through April 5.
Peaster ISD
Peaster ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break. Students are scheduled to return on April 6. All school-related activities, including UIL athletics, have been canceled through April 5.
Poolville ISD
Poolville ISD will be closed for two weeks past Spring Break and reopen on April 6. All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and events, are cancelled or postponed through April 5.
Springtown ISD
Springtown ISD’s Spring Break had already began on Friday and the district will remained closed through March 27.
Weatherford ISD
Weatherford ISD will be extending its Spring Break for two weeks. This includes the delay of all extracurricular activities and athletic games and practices. Students and staff can return to school on April 6.
Weatherford College
Weatherford College Spring Break has been extended one week with classes resuming on March 30. Employees will work remotely March 23-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.