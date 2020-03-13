School closures

Here are the schedules for Parker County ISD schools and Weatherford College. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Aledo ISD

Aledo ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break. Students are scheduled to return on April 6. All school-related activities, including UIL athletics, have been canceled through April 5.

Brock ISD

Brock ISD will be closed two weeks following Spring Break, which includes all extracurricular practices, competitions and all school-related events.

Garner ISD

Garner ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break and students are scheduled to return on April 6. All school-related activities are canceled through April 5. 

Millsap ISD

Millsap ISD will be closed for two weeks past Spring Break and reopen on April 6. All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and events, are cancelled or postponed through April 5.

Peaster ISD

Peaster ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break. Students are scheduled to return on April 6. All school-related activities, including UIL athletics, have been canceled through April 5.

Poolville ISD

Poolville ISD will be closed for two weeks past Spring Break and reopen on April 6. All extracurricular activities, including athletic practices and events, are cancelled or postponed through April 5.

Springtown ISD

Springtown ISD’s Spring Break had already began on Friday and the district will remained closed through March 27. 

Weatherford ISD

Weatherford ISD will be extending its Spring Break for two weeks. This includes the delay of all extracurricular activities and athletic games and practices. Students and staff can return to school on April 6.

Weatherford College

Weatherford College Spring Break has been extended one week with classes resuming on March 30. Employees will work remotely March 23-27.

