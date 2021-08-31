WEATHERFORD — From running corgis to match horse races to cow milking, music and a chuck wagon meal, the Parker County Sheriff’s Posse is gearing up for these and more during the 17th annual Ranch Rodeo Sept. 10-11.
Friday night, contestants in ranch bronc riding, stray gathering, mutton bustin’, trailer loading (both men and women), team doctrin’ and wild cow milking will compete, with the rodeo kicking off at 7:30 p.m.
The Rowdy Decker Band will take over entertainment following.
Saturday will have a full slate, with semi-finalists from Friday competing at 10 a.m.
The Jerry Williams Memorial Youth Bronc Riding and mutton bustin’ follow at 1 p.m., with a matched horse race and corgi dash at 3 p.m.
Applications for the matched horse race are accepted with a discount entry fee of $25 per horse until Aug. 31. Contestants may also enter the day of the event for a fee of $50 per horse if there are any slots available. There is a maximum of 50 horses, and each contestant may not enter more than two.
If you’re hungry, a chuck wagon dinner can help hit the spot at 6 p.m., at a cost of $10 per person.
Rodeo finalists will descend onto the PCSP rodeo grounds at 7:30 p.m. with the top eight teams competing, followed by a performance from Jake Hooker and the Outsiders.
Tickets for Friday’s events are $10, which includes the rodeo and the dance. Tickets for Saturday are $20, and include the rodeo and dance. Children 10 and under are free.
The entertainment stage will be in the far southeast corner of the property.
Concessions for food and non-alcoholic drinks will be available and are cash only, with an ATM outside. Coolers are welcome.
For more event information, visit pcsp.net. To purchase tickets online, visit www.universe.com/events/pcsp-17th-ranch-rodeo-dance-fri-rowdy-decker-sat-jake-hooker-tickets-BXY7QM.
