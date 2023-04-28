The Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America is honored to host James G. Wetrich as its keynote speaker May 24 at their annual Weatherford Support Scouting Luncheon. The purpose of the Weatherford Support Scouting Luncheon is to engage community leaders and showcase the achievements of the local Scouting program.
James G. Wetrich, LFACHE, PCC is the CEO of The Wetrich Group of Companies. Founded in 2001, The Wetrich Group offers a wide variety of health care management advisory services including management consulting, executive coaching, talent assessment, leadership development and outplacement.
Jim’s career has spanned more than 40 years including 10 years working in acute care hospitals, 22 years with medical device and pharmaceutical companies and 12 years as an entrepreneur. Jim is a published author who lectures and blogs about leadership and teamwork as well as coaches and mentors, executives across many industries.
He recently authored a chapter in the anthology, Quitless: The Power of Persistence in Business and Life by Alinka Rutkowska which was published March 13, 2021 and became a USA Today and Wall Street Journal best-seller. Jim also was a contributor to the anthology, 7-Figure Minds by Alinka Rutkowska which was published June 12, 2021. His book, Stifled Where Good Leaders Go Wrong was released on October 12, 2021. Jim is also a chapter author of an upcoming anthology The Inner Voice of Guidance to be released in the Spring of 2023.
Jim is an Eagle Scout and a former member of the Longhorn Council Executive Board. He has served in a variety of Scouting positions including Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 28 in Colleyville for more than two decades.
The Weatherford Support Scouting Luncheon will be held May 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weatherford College Emerging Technologies & Workforce Building—3rd floor Community Room. All proceeds from the event go to support the operations of the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America. Funds are raised through event sponsorships and donations at the luncheon. 100% of the proceeds raised from the Weatherford Support Scouting Luncheon directly support the youth programs conducted by the Longhorn Council.
Contact Tracy Ferguson at Tracy.Ferguson@scouting.org to reserve your spot or learn how to contribute to the positive future of local youth in Weatherford and surrounding communities.
About the Longhorn Council
Since 1910, Scouting has led the way as the premier youth-serving organization in the USA. Many organizations give young people a chance to practice and improve specific skills, but the BSA focuses on the bigger picture. By providing access to a wide variety of programs within a highly supportive setting, Scouting sparks a journey of self-discovery with lifelong benefits. Our Scouts develop and learn Growth Mindsets, Good Citizenship, Service to Others, Leadership & Teamwork and an Appreciation for Nature.
Longhorn Council proudly serves Central & North Texas youth in 23 counties. As a youth-serving non-profit, Longhorn Council works with thousands of volunteers and operates multiple camp facilities to provide once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for young people.
The Longhorn Council ended 2022 with over 10,000 youth participants and 6500 registered adult volunteers. 360 youth members earned the rank of Eagle Scout. 100,000 hours of community service were logged by Scouts of the Longhorn Council in 2022, valued at $2,976,520 to the community.
To learn more about the opportunities available to you, or to get your family engaged in a Scouting Experience, visit LonghornCouncil.org.
