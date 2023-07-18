As part of the Kiwanis International project “Sophomore of the Year,” the local Kiwanis club honored a sophomore from Weatherford High School.
Selected by her school and the local club was Kennedy Jarrett.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time. Kiwanis strives to support various organizations which benefit those who have special needs or deserve special recognition. The local club is a regular contributor to such organizations as A Place for Grace, Texas Pythian Home, Special Olympics (RooFest), GED scholarships, Sophomore of the Year, Summer Story Book Program, Manna, Meals on Wheels and Joseph Thomas Foundation, just to name a few.
Kiwanis is appreciative to the community for its support in providing funds through purchases and contributions to its fundraising events such as the annual Film Festival and Magic Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.