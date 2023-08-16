A recent collaborative effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and Burleson PD led to five arrests and the recovery of several stolen items.
An investigation that began in April by the PCSO criminal investigations division ended Monday with search warrants at two locations, which yielded a significant number of reported stolen items, including more than $10,000 worth of tools, generators, lawn equipment, jewelry, TVs, firearms and appliances, along with suspected narcotics.
Tarrant Regional Auto Crimes Task Force assisted in the execution of the search warrants, seizing two Kawasaki motorcycles confirmed stolen out of Burleson storage units and three Harley Davidson motorcycles suspected to be stolen. Auto theft investigators are currently attempting to contact the owners for verification.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the goods were loaded onto three large trucks for logging and processing, and the office began contacting property owners.
Video surveillance footage obtained early on in the investigation captured individuals breaching a fence to gain access to a storage facility off Farm-to-Market 730. Over the next several months, numerous individuals reported thefts from several storage units in Parker County and Burleson.
Among the implicated individuals, Brandi Lynn Sage, 36, was identified as a renter of one of the Parker County storage units. She was reported to have been locked out due to nonpayment. Sage, as observed in video surveillance, was one of the suspects who cut through the fence, accessed her rented unit, and retrieved her belongings. Additionally, Sage and two men were caught on camera cutting through the walls of her rented unit and neighboring ones, subsequently pilfering items from three additional units, according to a PCSO press release. The unit manager estimated damages exceeding $3,000 resulting from the suspects' fence and wall breaches.
Burleson police obtained security camera footage pertaining to recent burglaries within their jurisdiction, confirming Sage's involvement as one of the suspects. Investigative efforts by the sheriff's team led to the identification of Buddy Ray Herrell, 31, who was in a relationship with Sage. Herrell and a vehicle he owned were identified in the Burleson burglaries.
Other individuals arrested included James Robert Cavanaugh, 32; Timothy Nathaniel Wolf, 37; and Zackery Ryan Pittman, 25.
Sage faced charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, bail jumping, and failure to appear. Herrell was arrested on charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance. Pittman was apprehended on warrants for aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury and evading arrest detention with a vehicle. Cavanaugh was taken into custody on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Wolf faced a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. As of Wednesday, all suspects remained incarcerated.
