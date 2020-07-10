WEATHERFORD — Jonathan Peacock has been selected and appointed by city administration as the next chief of fire for the City of Weatherford. Peacock has been the Interim Chief with the department since March.
“Chief Peacock exceeded all requirements for the Chief of Fire position,” said City Manager James Hotopp. “His experienced service, education and knowledge of fire safety and administration are an excellent fit for the Weatherford Fire Department and the City of Weatherford. I have strong confidence in Chief Peacock and look forward to his leadership in directing the future of the Fire Department.”
Chief Peacock has been with the city for over 20 years. He has more than 22 years of service in public safety with experience in planning, organizing and administration of all fire department operations. Jonathan possesses knowledge in fire administration, public relations, equipment management, budget management, and the enforcement of regulations, policies, and procedures related to fire suppression, training, investigation, rescue, and emergency medical services.
Jonathan holds an Associates Degree in both Fire Protection and Safety Technology as well as Fire Service Administration from Weatherford College. He graduated from the Texas Fire Chief’s Academy. Chief Peacock is currently working towards his Bachelor's in Fire Service Administration. Jonathan also holds more than 16 certifications, has attended more than 71 training schools, received 22 awards/recognitions and is a member of 4 different associations.
Chief Peacock served as the Assistant Fire Chief from 2017- March of 2020. Previously he was a Division Chief over training for the Weatherford Fire Department from 2011 -2017. Jonathan oversaw the training and recruiting, as well as recruiting testing for the department. He also Managed and maintain all department records related to training, accidents, injuries, exposures and disciplinary actions for the city’s fire department.
“I consider it an extreme honor to serve as the new fire chief for the City of Weatherford.” Chief Peacock said. “I am privileged to be entrusted to lead the amazing men and women that make the Weatherford Fire Department great. I am thankful for the support and confidence of our mayor, council, city administration and citizens of this community and the faith they put in my ability to help serve this community. Most importantly I want to express my utmost gratitude to my wife and family who never stop supporting me and encouraging me and making my journey so incredibly enjoyable.”
The hiring of Chief Peacock comes after Fire Chief Paul Rust announced his retirement in March of 2020. Jonathan stepped up and filled in as Interim Fire Chief. He has helped to direct and manage all normal fire department operations for the City and the Emergency Service District #3 as well as manage modified fire department operations during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
For news inquiries, please contact Communications and Marketing Coordinator Nicole Wright at 682-229-2616 or nwright@weatherfordtx.gov.
