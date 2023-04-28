A budding nonprofit is gearing up for a big concert in June.
The AUsome Allen Foundation, which hosts fundraisers throughout the year for and with those with special needs to make their dreams come true, is preparing for its 2023 Summer Bash at the Weatherford Heritage Park Amphitheater.
The event, featuring headliners Aaron Watson and Curtis Grimes, is set to begin at 10 a.m. June 17. Doors open at 9 a.m. The AUsome Kid Zone will also be providing activities for the younger ones, with carnival rides, bounce houses and more.
The concert is one of the major fundraisers crucial to the nonprofit’s mission to furnish a wheelchair accessible park and treehouse, AUsome Allen Foundation founder Erica Howell said.
“[Architects] are going to help us come up with some really cool designs to make sure these wheelchairs can get to every level of the park and treehouse,” she said, expressing appreciate to the city of Weatherford, which has continued to work with the foundation and allow the revamping of the park at Holland Lake. “We’re going to keep the historical markers, leave the fishing and the pavilion. We hope to add a bridge that people and wheelchairs can get across or fish off of as well.”
Future park plans also include connecting a nature trail from the back of the park all the way around, and a rubber ground made up of puzzle pieces, symbols used as a tool to raise awareness of autism and also signify the complexity of the autism spectrum. Monthly donors to the AUsome Allen Foundation will get a puzzle piece with their name or the name of a loved one, and others can purchase a puzzle piece for the park.
The park endeavor is a noble one that doesn’t come cheap, with an estimated price tag of $2 million.
The AUsome Allen Foundation recently made a little headway in its fundraising, hosting its bi-annual softball tournament at the Holland Lake ballfields earlier this month where those differently-abled took to the field for softball, yard games, a dunking booth, sensory stations and a chance to meet former Texas Ranger José Guzmán.
“Players will get to see the progress around the park at each tournament,” Howell said.
Tickets to the AUsome Allen Summer Bash can be purchased online via StubWire or through the AUsome Allen Foundation website at https://www.ausomeallen.com/, which has information on other projects the nonprofit does.
General admission and kids’ general admission tickets are available, as well as VIP tables (which include eight seats and bottle service) and VIP standing. NorthSide Remedy, Antebellum Ale House and Edgewise Eight will be providing beverage tents, but Howell is still looking for more vendors for food and children’s activities, such as balloons, face painting and cotton candy.
“We want that area to look just like a carnival,” she said.
To sponsor the event or the AUsome Allen Foundation, contact Howell at 817-901-8273 or theausomeallen@gmail.com.
