A Parker County jury Wednesday sentenced an Abilene woman to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for possession of what she described in text messages as the “mother load” of a quarter pound of methamphetamine.
A Weatherford Police Department officer stopped a vehicle driven by Aubry Nicole Clevenger, 38, as she headed west on Fort Worth Highway in May, 2020, at 3:45 a.m., after he found that she had a warrant for her arrest. After she consented to a search of her car, the deputy located 110 grams of methamphetamine and $7,250 in cash.
Clevenger pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver charges on Monday and elected to have a jury assess her punishment.
“The officer in this case actually encountered Ms. Clevenger at a gas station prior to the traffic stop,” said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain. “She acted suspiciously, so he checked into the vehicle, determined there was no insurance, found the warrant, and began the investigation that led to a significant narcotics seizure. This was an excellent example of an officer trusting and following up on his experience and intuition resulting in a large drug seizure.”
During the trial, Assistant District Attorneys Susan Pruett and Travis Warner, who tried the case for the prosecution, presented jurors with evidence from Clevenger’s cell phone, which was downloaded pursuant to a search warrant.
“The messages on the defendant’s cell phone demonstrated that she was a pretty significant drug dealer in Abilene and that she regularly made runs to Fort Worth to ‘re-up’ on her drug supply,” Pruett said. “On the way home from picking up a large quantity of methamphetamine, we could see that she would text numerous customers to see if they needed to buy any.”
“During one transaction described in the texts, the defendant refused to complete the meth delivery in the person’s house because she came to sell it with her young kids in the car along with her,” Pruett said. “So, she made the customer come to the car and do the drug deal right there in view of the kids.”
“Ms. Clevenger had been in and out of the court system seven times in the last 15 years for thefts, driving while intoxicated, and felony drug cases,” Warner said.
43rd District Court Judge Craig Towson presided over the trial.
Jurors deliberated about two hours before they returned with their 99 year verdict.
“Ms. Clevenger will be eligible for parole when her actual time served plus her good time credit equals 15 years,” Swain said. “Unfortunately, that’s about as accurate as we can be since the amount of good time credit awarded changes from time to time. Ultimately, the decision to keep or release Ms. Clevenger will be up to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.”
