WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Blue Belles might be known for their sparkly uniforms, but recently, it was a performance in Bryan that dazzled the audience.
Returning from a trip to Bryan a little over a week ago, the team crushed its other mega-division competitors, bringing home Grand Champion Team; Best in Category Overall in Team Pom, Team Military and Team Novelty; Outstanding Precision Award — Team Military; Judges’ Award — Team Novelty; Danceline Gold — Team Pom; Overall Ring of Champions — Team, Overall Ring of Champions — Officers; Grand Champion Officers; Best in Category Overall — Officer Pom; Best in Category Overall — Officer Military; Best in Category Overall — Officer Jazz; Danceline Gold — Officer Jazz and Platinum Sweepstakes for Team and Officer; third place duet (Brenna and Morgan Tarbay), along with the Top 3 High Kick and Anita Conley Award honors to McKenna Hughes at the Danceline USA contest.
“Our girls did very well,” Assistant Director Kathryn Cody said. “I am very impressed with them, especially not having practice for a whole week due to school closures [during the ice storm].”
Another monkey wrench came in the form of maternity leave for Director Laura Buckner, who is expected to return next week.
“Thankfully, we had a long-term sub — she’s also dance-trained — who’s been helping me get the team ready,” Cody said.
Buckner, though, wasn’t going to let her team down, traveling to Bryan to surprise them before their competition.
“We were in the practice gym, and she ran in with her two daughters — she didn’t even tell me,” Cody said. “I think having her there really encouraged them and gave them that extra boost on the floor.”
Last month, the Belles shined in a crowd-pleaser dance contest, where they were selected as Grand Champion for Extra Large Officer Team in the most-advanced Select category.
When Cody first moved to the area three years ago, she recalled being surprised at learning the Blue Belles were the only dance team in town.
“And people know about them everywhere,” she said. “I was a dance team girl in high school, and just getting to come back and experience that again is so much fun. Being a director is a fun, new outlook on the dance world.”
The team’s history dates back to it’s 1981 creation by Nika Carter, who directed the Belles for 30 years before retiring. Buckner took over for her as only the program’s second head director in its history.
“We’re currently on our 42nd line,” Cody said.
While turnout varies between the 60 and 70 mark, this year’s squad boasts 67 dances, including 13 seniors, seven lieutenants, one dance officer and six social officers who plan parties, communication or community outreach.
Some of those outreach efforts include annual events, like working the ticket booth at the Peach Festival, or helping the Weatherford Noon Lions Club with concessions at the Frontier Days Rodeo.
“Our officers went to some senior living homes this year to perform for residents,” Cody said. “We also did a showcase two weeks ago for parents and friends to come watch us perform.”
The showcase allowed watchers to purchase tickets or bring three cans of food, which were later donated to Center of Hope.
The Belles are a staple at football games — both home and away — and in the Weatherford Homecoming and Christmas parades. They also perform at some basketball games, pep rallies, middles schools and, last year, a holiday tour to several elementary schools.
Practice for competitions usually begins as football season is winding down.
“We try to have all the dances done before holiday break so we can return and clean up and get them ready for contests in February,” Cody said.
Following competitions, the team then turns its focus to its spring show at the end of March, with auditions happening just a few weeks prior.
One of the highlights of the spring show is the tradition of a routine to “Last Dance,” which acts as a closure to the season.
Once auditions are completed and the team is named, the rookies begin practicing in March.
“We start with them first and get them in the groove, learning the Belle ways and teaching them traditional routines like our entrance and fan dances, just to get them caught up before we have the whole team rehearsal,” Cody said.
Officers for the next line attend camp in June, where they learn leadership and dance skills as well as techniques and field and stand routines.
One of the more popular traditions is the Sunrise Ceremony that takes place in August.
“That’s when the rookies get their field uniform, their boots and hats,” Cody said. “We talk about the tradition and what it means to be a Belle. and it’s the first official outing as a team.”
And for anybody that thinks the Weatherford Blue Belles might be “just a dance team,” they’re in for a rude awakening.
“Belles teaches them accountability,” Cody said. “If they’re late, we do demerits. If they don’t have the correct outfit we’re practicing in ... we’re teaching them responsibility, time management, social skills and working with each other.”
Auditions for the 43rd line of the Blue Belles run from 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 13-16 inside the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center Activity Gym. Audition applications and other necessary forms can be found on the Weatherford High School Blue Belles Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whsbluebelles/.
