WEATHERFORD — One of the voting members charged with weighing in on whether or not AG Ken Paxton should be removed from office said the evidence presented at the roughly-two week trial was “fragmented” and “circumstantial.”
“At the end of the day, they did not have anywhere near the evidence to prove up those articles of impeachment,” State Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, told the Weatherford Democrat Monday. “That doesn’t mean they didn’t prove up some of the factual allegations, but it did not rise to the level of impeachment.”
The Texas Senate Saturday voted to acquit Paxton of 16 articles of impeachment alleging corruption, bribery, disregarding official duties and making false statements, among other charges.
No article received more than 14 of the required 21 votes to convict. Only two of 19 Republican Senators, Bob Nichols of Jacksonville and Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills, voted in favor of convicting for any article — a stark contrast to the more than 70% of House Republicans who impeached the attorney general in May.
“I’m not impugning the House by any measure, but they should’ve done a very thorough and transparent investigation that the public had the opportunity to participate in, that Gen. Paxton could’ve participated in,” King said.
Paxton attended just two days of the trial and was not present to witness his exoneration.
“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the office of attorney general and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton said in a statement. “The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt.”
King applauded the work of the committee he was a part of, particularly in establishing the initial rules and procedures for the impeachment trial.
“We didn’t have any of that, because this hadn’t happened in over 100 years,” King said. “We started from scratch and looked at what other states did, what the feds do — we even read the Federalist Papers — and we worked for weeks on it.
“I thought it was a very serious trial, I think all the senators were very studious and attentive and nobody has really complained from either side about the rules and procedures.”
King did say, however, that he did not condone some of the allegations, particularly some of moral turpitude, made against Paxton.
“For example, they proved, in my opinion, that they [spent] an inordinate amount on trying to help Nate Paul,” he said. “I thought it was an inappropriate use of time, I thought they should not have gotten involved, but it was not anything illegal or unethical.
“Impeachment is not about punishing the office holder, that’s what criminal trial is for. Impeachment is about protecting the state and citizens. If you’re going to step over voters and remove someone from office, you better have a really good reason for doing that.”
The Senate also voted 19-11 to dismiss the remaining four articles of impeachment that the chamber had agreed to set aside prior to the trial. Those articles dealt with Paxton’s long-running securities fraud case, with charges dating back to 2015 during which the AG was indicted.
The case is expected to go to trial early next year.
State Sen. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) was among 15 other Republican senators who voted against each of the articles of impeachment presented, and said it was one of the hardest votes they’ve probably ever had to cast.
“The most challenging thing to do is what you’re asked to do as a juror, which is only take into consideration the evidence that is presented,” Springer said. “Having known Ken for at least a decade, having read stories — especially over the last three years — and a whole lot of things that came up this calendar year even, even prior to the impeachment, it’s tough to say, ‘OK, what was presented and what was not?’ I think that there was some issues with how the articles were written that easily let several of them be dismissed.”
However, Springer said several were close to voting for conviction on a few of those articles.
“Trust me, there was at least, I would say, half of them (who) were really close … if it was a civil court standard, I’m sure he would’ve been convicted on this versus, you know, beyond a reasonable doubt the death penalty standard,” Springer said.
The Muenster Republican said he wouldn’t be surprised if the FBI looks into Paxton’s dealings and comes up with a stronger case than the one presented to the Texas Senate. He added that he didn’t endorse Paxton’s reelection run in 2022 and wouldn’t consider endorsing him for any future office either.
Springer said Paxton’s defiant conviction statement — which included a broadside against House Speaker Dade Phelan — was more evidence of a budding conflict among Texas Republicans.
“Well, the state party chair Matt Rinaldi has given interviews saying that he’s going to publicly spend party money against Dade Phelan, and he’s gonna campaign against him,” Springer noted. “I think that we’ve got this little bit of a civil war that’s gonna go on and we’ll see how it plays out. Having served eight years in the House and now four in the Senate, I’ve got friends on both sides and it’s a bit of a mess right now.”
Parker County GOP Chair Brady Gray said he was thankful of the diligent work done by the Senate.
"Ken Paxton has been a steadfast fighter for conservative policy and amongst the strongest defenders of our liberties against the Biden administration's attacks," he said. "I am proud that ParkerCounty had not one but two senators, Phil King and Drew Springer, that stood for truth and voted to acquit our attorney general."
The Weatherford Democrat also sought comment from Parker County Democratic Chair Kay Parr, but did not receive an emailed response by deadline.
Gainesville Register Editor Mike Eads contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.