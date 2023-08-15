WEATHERFORD — State Sen. Phil King Wednesday took a break between special sessions to deliver legislative updates to a group of Weatherford Noon Lions.
King touched on the last session that ended in July, noting he will be back for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which will be tried before the Senate next month.
“I’m restricted on what I can talk about, because I’m a judge and a juror,” King said, noting they will be reviewing the articles of impeachment, which are similar to indictments. “I will vote on each item however the law and facts require.
“One thing I was very insistent on was that it be a very transparent process.”
The senator noted the event will be livestreamed and every document will be available to view online.
King also highlighted accomplishments lawmakers have made possible, including improvements to Texas border security, a ban on transgender college athletes competing on teams that don’t align with their sex at birth, rogue district attorneys, restrictions for privacy and security of online data, grid security, funding for retired teachers, rural broadband expansion, an increase in budget for the Texas Department of Transportation and the recent property tax relief bills.
“It’s the largest tax cut we know in American history, and we think it may be the largest in world history,” King said, noting they had actually reached out to Guinness to confirm that through research.
The senator also noted the likelihood of coming back for another special session to touch on teacher pay, school choice and other education adjustments.
