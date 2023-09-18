WEATHERFORD — One of the voting members charged with weighing in on whether or not AG Ken Paxton should be removed from office said the evidence presented at the roughly-two week trial was "fragmented" and "circumstantial."
"At the end of the day, they did not have anywhere near the evidence to prove up those articles of impeachment," State Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, told the Weatherford Democrat Monday. "That doesn't mean they didn't prove up some of the factual allegations, but it did not rise to the level of impeachment."
The Texas Senate Saturday voted to acquit Paxton of 16 articles of impeachment alleging corruption, bribery, disregarding official duties and making false statements, among other charges.
No article received more than 14 of the required 21 votes to convict. Only two of 19 Republican Senators, Bob Nichols of Jacksonville and Kelly Hancock of North Richland Hills, voted in favor of convicting for any article — a stark contrast to the more than 70% of House Republicans who impeached the attorney general in May.
"I'm not impuning the House by any measure, but they should've done a very thorough and transparent investigation that the public had the opportunity to participate in, that Gen. Paxton could've participated in," King said.
Paxton attended just two days of the trial and was not present to witness his exoneration.
“The sham impeachment coordinated by the Biden Administration with liberal House Speaker Dade Phelan and his kangaroo court has cost taxpayers millions of dollars, disrupted the work of the office of attorney general and left a dark and permanent stain on the Texas House,” Paxton said in a statement. “The weaponization of the impeachment process to settle political differences is not only wrong, it is immoral and corrupt.”
The senator applauded the work of the committee he was a part of, particularly in establishing the initial rules and procedures for the impeachment trial.
"We didn't have any of that, because this hadn't happened in over 100 years," King said. "We started from scratch and looked at what other states did, what the feds do — we even read the Federalist Papers — and we worked for weeks on it.
"I thought it was a very serious trial, I think all the senators were very studious and attentive and nobody has really complained from either side about the rules and procedures."
King did say, however, that he did not condone some of the allegations, particularly some of moral turpitude, made against Paxton.
"For example, they proved, in my opinion, that they [spent] an inordinate amount on trying to help Nate Paul," he said. "I thought it was an inappropriate use of time, I thought they should not have gotten involved, but it was not anything illegal or unethical.
"Impeachment is not about punishing the office holder, that's what criminal trial is for. Impeachment is about protecting the state and citizens. If you're going to step over voters and remove someone from office, you better have a really good reason for doing that."
The Senate also voted 19-11 to dismiss the remaining four articles of impeachment that the chamber had agreed to set aside prior to the trial. Those articles dealt with Paxton's long-running securities fraud case, with charges dating back to 2015 during which the AG was indicted.
The case is expected to go to trial early next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.