Led by four pitchers, Knox City Team No. 1 took to the pits at Love Street Park’s Ringer Alley Oct. 10 to claim the 2020 Texas High School Horseshoe Tournament.
Two members landed in the finals of the championship game — Nicholas Trevino and Tyler DeLos Rios. Trevino held off DeLos Rios, 41 points to 36. Trevino, a freshman, hit three ringers late in the match to win it all, trophy, belt buckle and championship.
Fellow Knox City teammates Cason Lewis and Anthony Hernandez helped the team win the school championship for 2020, accumulating 210 points to Howe High School’s 110 points.
Adrian Jordan, of Howe, edged out teammate Blane Nungio for third place. The duo almost won the second place school trophy, losing only by 10 points, 110-100.
Girls were not to be denied. Era High School brought a team of four freshmen. Ashlyn Luster was the overall No. 1 seed in the finals but lost out in the first round.
In all, 24 students came to Weatherford to pitch in the second annual tournament. Other schools included Salado, Bryson, Gunter and Weatherford. This year a school could bring as many students as they wanted. Bryson and Knox City brought two teams. The virus stopped many schools from attending.
The Texas Horseshoe Pitchers Association and the Weatherford Noon Lions Club expressed their appreciation for volunteers, players and fans. Fourteen THPA members kept score during the tournament, and Noon Lions came and volunteered at the computer table to tabulate scoring.
Tournament sponsors included the Weatherford Noon Lions; Angie Martin and PlainsCapital Bank; Walmart, who provided food for everyone; and Jarrod Dickey and First National Bank, which provided water for everyone.
