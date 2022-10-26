To finish the regular season for volleyball, the Lady Roos traveled to take on the Paschal Panthers Tuesday.
Weatherford took care of Paschal as the Lady Roos swept the Panthers in three sets (25-12, 25-14, and 25-11).
The Lady Roos finished 33-9 on the regular season while going 13-1 in district play in Coach Karli Morrisons' first season leading the program.
The Lady Roos will face Southlake in the first round of the playoffs on Nov 1 at 6 pm at the Birdville Coliseum.
Team leaders:
Kills:
Riess Griffith 8
Kate Hansen 8
Claire Connor 3
Digs:
Veronica Cruz 13
Riess Griffith 10
Kate Hansen 8
Aces:
Kate Hansen 6
Veronica Cruz 4
Ryleigh Martin 3
