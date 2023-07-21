Drivers on Interstate 20 and Farm-to-Market 920 will see lanes closed this coming week beginning Sunday night.
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to shut down the outside lanes of I-20 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through July 29.
The closures will be in both directions from Clear Lake Road to East Bankhead Drive, TxDOT announced.
On FM 920, shoulder work will prompt closure of various lanes from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday and extending through Friday.
Flaggers will direct traffic along the farm-to-market work zone, which is from Mark Layne to Cargill roads.
TxDOT asks drivers to be attentive in the areas and aware of 205 highway workers and road users killed in work zones during 2022.
