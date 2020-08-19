The Parker County Regional SWAT team, North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Parker County Special Crimes Unit successfully located and arrested a Weatherford man last week wanted in connection with a shooting and aggravated assault on March 22 in northern Parker County.
Anthony Thomas Callahan, 32, of Weatherford, had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Callahan was also the subject of a several months-long manhunt where he is suspected beating the victim with a tire tool, shooting him the leg and leaving him wounded and covered in blood in a vacant field, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. The victim was able to get the attention of a nearby resident who then called sheriff’s deputies. The victim was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and treated for a broken jaw, a gunshot wound and other injuries.
“We are pleased by our joint operations with the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, Hood County Sheriff’s Office, and TDCJ investigators for assisting our SWAT, Auto Theft Task Force, Criminal Investigations Division and Special Crimes Unit in this investigation,” Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “Law enforcement operations have proven successful when joining operations with other law enforcement agencies.”
On the morning of Aug. 13, investigators located Callahan and obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of Harter Lane. SWAT team members executed the warrant, finding Callahan in possession of a firearm. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Lacie Rebecca Dawn Callahan, 29, of Weatherford, was also arrested at the scene for hindering apprehension. Parker County Special Crimes Unit conducted a secondary search warrant at the same residence, where additional drug charges are pending for other individuals at the scene. Callahan was charged with the original warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a parole violation warrant and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Callahan also had an active parole violation warrant with a history of escaping custody, attempting to evade law enforcement officers and previous assault-related arrests.
The Parker County Regional SWAT Team was initiated when Callahan’s location was confirmed due to his violent past and known tendencies for exhibiting violence when confronted by law enforcement officers.
As of Wednesday morning, Callahan remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $60,000. Lacie Callahan was released from the Parker County Jail Friday, Aug. 14, after posting a $10,000 bond.
