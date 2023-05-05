A lawsuit filed against Weatherford College in August 2022 by a former employee has been dismissed.
“The matter has been resolved by the Parties and the Court on April 6, 2023 dismissed the matter,” Weatherford College General Counsel Dan Curlee said in an email to the Weatherford Democrat.
The motion to dismiss was granted by the Northern District Court of Texas, which presided over the suit filed by Shelley Gipson against the college, where she was employed for a 10-month period.
The final judgement noted all of Gipson’s claims “dismissed on the merits with prejudice to refiling the same,” according to court documents. “Plaintiff shall take nothing by this lawsuit, and Defendant is in all things discharged.”
The suit, filed Aug. 22, accused the college of sexual harassment and discrimination through President Tod Allen Farmer.
Gipson was employed at the college from Sept. 14, 2020 to July 26, 2021 and claimed Farmer, who was married at the time, indicated that he wanted to know if they were ever going to be “more than professional” during a December 2020 meeting. After rejecting his advances, Gipson claims she was transferred to several different departments, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit stated Gipson claimed the workplace harassment and discrimination in a report to the Title IX compliance officer and Human Resources around February 2021. After a conversation with Farmer in July 2021 regarding being moved to another department, Gipson was told Farmer “should have done a better job of being a boss and ‘educating [Gipson] on the politics of the college,’” according to the lawsuit.
The college had, however, denied all of the claims, according to court documents, claiming Gipson “failed to file a complaint of discrimination or retaliation with the Texas Workforce Commission within 180 days of the alleged discriminatory and retaliatory acts.”
Both parties were ordered to schedule a mediation conference in March, notifying the court on March 29 that they had settled the instant dispute.
A motion to dismiss was filed by the defendant on April 6, with final judgement issued the same day.
The Weatherford Democrat reached out to attorneys representing both the college and Gipson for comment, but did not receive a response by deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.