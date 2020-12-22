American Legion Post 163, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4746, the local Daughters of the American Revolution, Boy Scout Troop 75 and community members participated in Wreaths Across America ceremonies at various cemeteries Saturday.
The nationwide annual event allows Americans in every state to honor our veterans by placing wreaths on their headstones and saying each name aloud to remember them. This year’s theme was “Be an American worth fighting for” and ceremonies took place at East Greenwood Cemetery and Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
