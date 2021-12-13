WEATHERFORD — A visit to the alternative curriculum classroom at the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center is a lively one.
The personalities of each of the seven students are on full display, with requests for Uno games, plenty of Christmas attire, including a “Gangster wrapper” sweatshirt with a matching necklace, art projects using string to make a Christmas tree and, most recently, a table set up with paint, Mop & Glo and glass ornaments.
“What color do you want to use first?” ACC teacher Ryan Shands asked Krista, a ninth grader in his class.
She pointed to the cup filled with blue paint, one of three color options (white and gray for the others) for the hand-poured glass ornaments that would soon be presented to Weatherford ISD trustees.
The benefits of the ornament-making are two-fold, touching on both the financial and education aspects.
Several of the ornaments were donated to the Joseph Thomas Foundation to sell as a fundraiser. The nonprofit assists medically fragile children with the purchase of medical equipment and services when Medicaid and other sources are unable to assist.
“These kids, they’re workers, and the coolest part for me is not even that you have special needs children making ornaments to help other special needs children,” JTF Founder John Thomas said. “The coolest part is that Ryan is teaching these kids by using this experience. He’s been able to tie it to science, to math, to marketing.
“It’s a wonderful lesson plan, and he didn’t tell me how he did it, but he figured out a way to bring social studies into it.”
Several ornaments were made using the colors of the Cook Children’s logo, and donated — along with numerous pairs of crutches — to the hospital.
ACC students also set up a booth at Christmas on the Square, selling about 200 ornaments to generate $1,800. All of the supplies for the ornaments are donated.
Shands refers to the experience as part of project-based learning.
“These kids are using life skills, they’re learning about money, costs, measurements, supplies, how much to charge, taking orders,” he said, adding that it’s basically operating a business.
Life skills are essential for the ACC students, who’s cognitive skills don’t necessarily allow them to access the general curriculum taught at school.
“A great program depends on great teaching, and Ryan has done that,” Executive Director of Special Programs Leslie Ackmann said. “Previously, they weren’t starting until they were juniors or seniors, but the transition from middle school to high school is very important.
“We’re really trying to amp up their life skills and get them set up for independent living, for becoming adults.”
Each day’s lesson plans vary for Shands and his class, but the foundation is the same — learning core content based around what each student’s needs are.
“So it’s not just reading a book, it’s reading a book about a recipe and then making that recipe,” Ackmann said.
Shands said they make it a point to cook regularly, from baking cookies to making spaghetti for lunch.
“We’ve been learning about animals, so we want to eventually use that money and go to the zoo,” he said, “so they can see a baby kangaroo, or something they’ve learned and read about — in person.”
Shands’ passion for his students is evident, and his background made him a “natural fit,” Ackmann said. Shands grew up around special needs people, including a cousin, and worked with children with cognitive disabilities at church before joining the Weatherford Ninth Grade Center.
Entering his classroom, it’s impossible not to smile.
“They’re just great kids — so sweet,” NGC Associate Principal Jennifer Bridges said, recalling the time she walked in to find them taking a “mental break” and playing Uno, a way to help learn colors, numbers and instructions. “If I need a pick-me-up, this is the place I come to destress.”
And while the way they learn may be a little different, the ACC students fit in just fine with their peers.
“They’re just seen as a part of the community,” Ackmann said. “It just shows that people with disabilities are still a productive member of society, and it changes the culture of the campus.”
Anyone interested in purchasing ornaments can contact the Joseph Thomas Foundation at 325-704-1129 or john@josephthomasfoundation.org.
