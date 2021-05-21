Parker County Sheriff’s Deputy Heather Hamscher loves her job. She works with Garner ISD students as the campus school resource officer. Her favorite day of the year is when she gets to show one student the ropes of being a deputy.
Students wait all year to participate in the school’s festival, which includes games and a chance to win the opportunity to be named “Deputy of the Day.”
Garner first grader, Presley Horton, was named 2021 Honorary Junior Deputy as Deputy of the Day and received a personal crime scene kit.
Horton spent the day with Deputy Hamscher learning to lift latent fingerprints, riding in her patrol unit and learning the basics of a day in the life of a Parker County Sheriff’s deputy.
Hamscher said Horton was thrilled to go through the motions of how to conduct a traffic stop, taking a DNA sample and the mock arrest of her older sister.
Hamscher said students look forward to the opportunity from the first day of school.
Deputy of the Day is part of the Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser. This year, PTO members added another event as several students were awarded breakfast with Deputy Hamscher. Eager students learned what is required of law enforcement officers and quizzed Deputy Hamscher on her job duties. Breakfast winners included third-grader Garrett Newman, fifth grader Bailey Hons, first grader Jocelyn Coalson and fourth grader Kraigen Easley.
Deputy Hamscher said students also talked about their favorite memory of the school year.
“I was pretty amazed at some of the answers,” Hamscher said. “After a crazy year, these kiddos are so resilient and have taught us all so much. I truly love my job.”
