Area teachers honored by Weatherford College

Thirteen area educators were among 34 teachers from across the region recently honored by Weatherford College at the 2020 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
Celebrating its 24th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”
The honorees, along with an excerpt from their nomination letters, are:
Deanna Torres, sixth grade, McAnally Intermediate School - Aledo
“Deanna Torres puts others first every day. She ensures that each student in her classroom receives rigorous and relevant instruction. She takes the time to individualize instruction and build a relationship with every student.
“In addition, she is the math lead teacher for our campus and the leader of her collaborative team. As the team leader, she guarantees that all teachers on her team’s instruction and assessments are aligned and data is used to intervene and extend instruction based on essential standards for all students.
“Deanna Torres builds relationships with students and staff members and ensures that all students are successful, no matter what their circumstance is. Every student needs a teacher like Mrs. Torres in their life.”
Breanna Reed, sixth grade English language arts and social studies, Hoover Elementary School - Azle
“[Breanna] Reed is continuously looking for ways to bring the community to her students. Knowing her students as she does, she realizes that exposure to the real-world beyond their neighborhood or home may not happen. Mrs. Reed takes it upon herself to ensure the students get to have real-world connections through the literature they study and a club she sponsors. Through these two things, she has connected not only her students but most students in the school.
“Here are a few classroom experiences Mrs. Reed’s students have had: They have Skyped with Jane Goodall, spoken in-person to a World War I veteran pilot and POW who wrote a book about his experiences, worked with their 5th graders on a global read aloud, and Skyped with the author of the book “Front Desk,” as well as partnering with students in Canada, Ohio, and other areas in Texas to discuss the book.
“In addition to her classroom, Mrs. Reed sponsors a Fun Fit club each Friday. Through this club, Mrs. Reed is building a bridge for our students between the school and our community by inviting local business leaders and public servants to our school on Friday mornings to share their love of fitness with our students.
“Mrs. Reed has made a tremendous positive impact on her students, her community and the community of teachers around the United States and the globe. Hoover Elementary School is blessed to have her on its staff.”
Kim McClintock, sixth grade writing, Brock Intermediate School
“Kimberly McClintock takes steps to continue to grow every day for her students, staff, community and herself. Mrs. McClintock is dedicated to being an educator in all forms. She established a classroom full of student voice and support and is always seeking ways to ensure that the students are excited about their learning. Her involvement in both community, district and campus events demonstrates her dedication to those that she serves. Kim is a leader on campus and works hard to ensure that relationships are established and connections are made every day. Brock is blessed to get to have Mrs. McClintock working with their students, faculty and community every day.”
David Waggoner, ninth-12th grade social studies, Crosstimbers Academy Charter School - Weatherford
“David Waggoner is the quintessential representation of who teachers should aspire to be. He teaches 10 classes at Crosstimbers Academy, and then he reports to his second job. After a 16-hour day, he goes home and takes amazing care of his family. He brings subjects to life for students, explains historical facts, adds humor, explores current events and breaks the past down as only a legitimate rap artist/teacher could do.
“Students adore him. And he’s been voted Teacher of the Year three times. He’s THE superstar instructor, positive male role model and an exemplar for staff, too. He teaches more students and has more responsibilities at home than anyone else, but you’ll never hear him complain. In a stressful environment, sometimes plagued by negativity, he puts the needs of students ahead of his own every day, and they love him for it.”
Elanna Breed, sixth and eighth grade English language arts, Garner ISD
“From the moment you walk into Mrs. Breed’s room, you can tell that her class is going to be different. Kitchen tables, bean bags and a futon are just a few of your seating options, and you never know how she’ll be bringing reading and writing to life. From collaborating on escape room challenges to decorating literature-themed Christmas trees, there is never a dull moment in this class. Yet beyond all the fun and hype lies a strong and rigorous foundation in the TEKS and best instructional practices. She has led several collaborative efforts with the rest of the team, and it is for these reasons and many more that Garner feels blessed to have her in their family.”
Marla Wharton, sixth grade math, Millsap Middle School
“Marla Wharton made an immediate impact on the culture and success of Millsap Middle School when she moved from their elementary school to MMS this school year. She has become a part of the faculty as if she had been here for years. She works tirelessly to plan and implement quality lessons every day. She is the first to arrive in the mornings to work with students before school, and she stays after school to work with students after many have left, even volunteering to sponsor our Kindness Club. The staff recognized her efforts by selecting her as Millsap’s recipient of this prestigious honor. MMS staff and students are truly blessed to have Mrs. Wharton teaching and working on their campus.”
Marla Wharton, sixth grade math, Millsap Middle School
“Marla Wharton made an immediate impact on the culture and success of Millsap Middle School when she moved from their elementary school to MMS this school year. She has become a part of the faculty as if she had been here for years. She works tirelessly to plan and implement quality lessons every day. She is the first to arrive in the mornings to work with students before school, and she stays after school to work with students after many have left, even volunteering to sponsor our Kindness Club. The staff recognized her efforts by selecting her as Millsap’s recipient of this prestigious honor. MMS staff and students are truly blessed to have Mrs. Wharton teaching and working on their campus.”
Sherry Cooper, fifth grade science, Peaster Elementary School
“Sherry Cooper cares about the whole student. Ms. Cooper has high expectations for every student and is willing to go to any length to help them be successful. Her lessons engage students in critical thinking and most lessons are hands-on. Ms. Cooper builds a relationship with every student—she knows them personally. She is caring and compassionate with her students and never allows students to be less than they are capable of being.”
Shari Herd, fifth and sixth grade English language arts and social studies, Perrin-Whitt CISD
“Shari Herd goes above and beyond with anything that is put before her, whether it be workinin because she takes care of not only her students’ educational needs but also their social/emotional needs daily. Mrs. Herd is extraordinarily talented at connecting with her students and educating them creatively and engagingly.
“She is well-liked and appreciated by staff, students and parents. She is always ready and willing to serve on any committee, helps keep her team of teachers organized and on track, serves as the UIL director for our school and is the first one to volunteer any time help is needed.”
Janetta Thompson, sixth-eighth grade math, Poolville High School
“Janetta Thompson plans thoughtfully, looking at each student and assessing their needs to determine the best ways to reach them at a higher level. Her innovation was evident when she determined that she could reach her students better by changing her class atmosphere and using a flipped classroom. This method has proven to be highly effective for her and Poolville students. Janetta is also exceptional at using the people in her classroom to facilitate masterful teaching. She models the willingness to do whatever it takes to not only help students be successful but also to be a helpful part of Poolville’s Junior High’s campus team.”
Amy Baker, third grade math, Goshen Creek Elementary School - Springtown
“Amy Baker has a passion for teaching that is evident to anyone who steps into her classroom. Not only are the students excited, having fun and engaged in learning, but their teacher is as well. Her math and science classroom is filled with hands-on activities, collaboration and high-level learning.
“One of the secrets to her success is forming a relationship with each of her students, which includes eating lunch with them, recognizing them for making good choices by giving out Dojo/PAW points, positive office referrals and attending extracurricular activities. Amy sets high expectations not only for her students but also for herself.
“Amy consistently proves to be a champion for her students and peers. She’s invested in her students’ progress and truly understands and believes that she has the power to be the number one difference-maker in the lives of her students.”
Rachel Lawrence, pre-kindergarten, Weatherford Christian School
“Mrs. Rachel is described as an influential teacher leader who exemplifies what it takes to carry out the vision and mission of Weatherford Christian School in the work that she does for her students. Mrs. Rachel makes it her most important priority to know her students and their families as individuals. She knows her students’ full potential and motivates them to rise to it. Her love for teaching and her heart for the Lord shines through daily. Mrs. Rachel is a true champion for kids and WCS.”
Karen Sams, third grade, David Crockett Elementary School - Weatherford
“Karen Sams is an amazing teacher who believes every child deserves a champion. In 15 years in education, she has taught first, second and third grades, as well as K-5 music. Mrs. Sams is passionate about public education and has committed her entire career to help students in Title 1 schools.
“Last spring, Karen Sams was honored as the Crockett Elementary Teacher of the Year. In April, she was named Weatherford ISD’s Elementary Teacher of the year. In August, she was named the ESC Region 11 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Karen was then selected as one of three finalists for the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year. In October, Mike Morath, Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, announced Karen Sams as the Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year. Karen will represent Texas in the National Teacher of the Year process as the ‘overall’ Texas Teacher of the Year.”
Dr. Scott Tarnowieckyi, social sciences department chair, Weatherford College
“Our own Dr. Tarnowieckyi is a fervent advocate for students and faculty alike. He is constantly finding innovative ways to enhance classroom learning. As the department chair of social science, he is always willing to take on difficult tasks with the overall end goal of improved students’ learning outcomes. He exemplifies all fine qualities of a teacher, a leader and most importantly, a scholar, constantly searching for ways to improve himself, as well as his students.”
Other recipients of the 2019-20 Jack Harvey Fellowship Awards of Exemplary Teaching are:
• Alvord ISD: Kaysi Hamilton – K-12 gifted and talented, sixth grade math and middle school electives at Alvord Middle School
• Bowie ISD: Dana Polk – ninth grade English at Bowie High School
• Boyd ISD: Ken Mitchell – ninth, 11th and 12th grade science at Boyd High School
• Bridgeport ISD: Shellie Read – kindergarten at Bridgeport Elementary School
• Burleson ISD: Kirsten Self – eighth grade social studies at STEAM Middle School
• Castleberry ISD: Ronie Rosales – kindergarten at Joy James Elementary School
• Chico ISD: Donny Vernon – sixth and eighth grade social studies at Chico Middle School
• Community Christian School: Nancy Weathers – third and fourth grade teacher
• Decatur ISD: Tammy Glennon – sixth grade math at Decatur Intermediate School
• Graford ISD: Amber Jennings – sixth-eighth grade college and career and agriculture sciences at Graford High School
• Granbury ISD: Melody Holly – third grade at Brawner Intermediate School
• Jacksboro ISD: Brooke McCurry – fifth grade math at Jacksboro Elementary
• Joshua ISD: Erika Hernandez – third grade bilingual teacher at Caddo Grove Elementary School
• Mineral Wells ISD: Debbie Brown – seventh and 8th grade Spanish at Mineral Well Junior High School
• Muenster ISD: Danna Hess – 10th-12th grade algebra, pre-cal, AP calculus and foundations of college algebra at Muenster High School
• Palo Pinto ISD: Iris Burkett – fifth and sixth grade English language arts and math at Palo Pinto Elementary School
• Paradise ISD: Cherie Beauvals – fourth and fifth grade special education at Paradise Intermediate School
• Perrin-Whitt CISD: Shari Herd – fifth and sixth grade English language arts and social studies
• Santo ISD: Deanna Harris – ninth-12th grade English and art at Santo High School
• Stephenville ISD: Cassandra Bloemhof – fifth grade social studies at Gilbert Intermediate School
• Tolar ISD: Becky Evart – ninth and 10th grade algebra and geometry at Tolar High School
• Victor Christian Academy: Teresa Powell – 10th and 11th grade English and history
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.