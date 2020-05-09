Benchmark Signs announces relocation, new facility

Benchmark Signs has purchased a new facility in Weatherford and will be relocating there by the end of May.
The 9,000+ square-foot property is located in the Interstate 20 Industrial Park located off Bankhead Drive.
“We are thrilled to be moving to the new location,” Benchmark owner Carl Brooks said. “Benchmark Signs has been in the commercial and custom sign business for over 17 years. We made this move for a couple of reasons. First, we are a family-owned business and we wanted the company close to where the family has been located and has attended church for several years. Second, we are not your typical sign company ... We outgrew our current location and this new location not only meets our existing manufacturing and installation needs, but gives us enough space to keep expanding while staying planted in Parker County.”
Tawney Smith of The Stiles Mund Group with RE/MAX Trinity Commercial’s Fort Worth office represented Benchmark Signs in the transaction. Graham Stiles of The Stiles Mund Group with RE/MAX Trinity Commercial’s Fort Worth office represented the seller. The financial terms were not disclosed.
For more information on Benchmark and its projects, visit www.benchmarksigns.biz.
