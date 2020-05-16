The Burch School of Music was able to keep up with one of its longest traditions, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Burch School celebrated its 22nd Kindermusik Graduation Ceremony on May 5, an annual event celebrating students who completed the Kindermusik curriculum. This year’s graduates included two girls and one boy who had begun their musical training as babies.
One, Emersyn Thiem, was brought to a toddler class with her older cousin each week, and she started making music from her car carrier. Another, Linden Nadziejka, enrolled in the baby class at the age of 5 months. Russell Doolittle started attending class as a visitor with his older toddler brother. Liam Landes and Elsie Walters both joined the program for their last two years of “Kindermusik for the Young Child,” a four-semester course that finishes the curriculum. All five learned how to play the glockenspiel, the dulcimer and the recorder. They learned to read 11 notes in the treble clef, clap basic rhythms and recognize various musical symbols. They learned about the four families of the orchestra, and they are familiar with such composers as Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. They spent their last year learning about multicultural music and instruments of Japan, the South Pacific, Europe, Africa, Central and South America.
The graduation ceremony normally has a piñata, cascerones (confetti eggs), the Mexican Hat Dance and lots of food. This year, in order to stay safe, each graduate received a small gift bag which was decorated like a piñata, along with a T-shirt, a musical face mask, a book about Bach (to which they each contributed five interesting facts about his life), a photo album of their time together in class, and of course, their diploma. They were also able to make music with percussion instruments as a group, which has not been possible over Zoom.
Each child was photographed with their diploma, and then some photo editing provided Burch with a final group shot of their special day.
