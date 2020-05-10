The piano students of The Burch School of Music are required to perform on one public recital per year as part of their musical education. This year, as in past years, there was a fall recital, a winter recital, and then two spring recitals were scheduled for April. Due to the COVID-19 isolation, piano lessons have been taught on Zoom since Spring Break, and so the two April recitals were split into three smaller recitals on April 17, 24, and May 1.
Students submitted a video of their performance which was then edited and prepared for a Zoom recital. Family and friends from various parts of the country were present to watch the recitals. Students who performed were Graham Artho, Gideon Artho, Sophie Bailey, Gabby Barberena, Sebastian Barberena, Reagan Broomes, Seth Bullard, Yucca Canaday, Payton Clark, Ross Clark, Madi Crum, Piper Crum, Rogan Daly, Dallin Dollittle, Rachel Gilchrist, Rebecca Gilchrist, Rylee Hammerlun, Abby Jackson, Katlyn Johnson, Reed Johnson, Kolten Jordan, Jordan Maxwell, Ella McGee, Reagan McKinney, Tennessee Mize, Tzion Mize, Jonathan Montes, Michael Montes, Sam Novak, Lani Pool, Addy Ralph, Brinley Richey, Kelsey Ritthaler, Alex Ritthaler, Parker Robertson, David Sawyer, Greta Snyder, Hannah Snyder, Seth Snyder, Lucas Silva, Olivia Stukey, Dominique Tamaoki, Colton Walters and Tell Zylman.
Teachers who prepared these students were Holly and Russell Hughes and Steve Lent. For more information about music lessons at the BSM, please call 817-3431-2345.
