Cornerstone Community Action Agency has received two $300,000 grants from the Texas Veteran’s Commission Fund for Veteran’s Assistance to help low-income veterans with rent, mortgage, utility, transportation and dental services for Parker, Palo Pinto, Jack Wise, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, McCulloch and Runnels counties.
CCAA will also be providing home modifications for qualified veterans in Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, McCulloch and Runnels counties.
“CCAA has dedicated 55 years of service to our communities with the concept of helping people help themselves ..We are fortunate to live in Texas, a state that is making a major effort to help its veterans and surviving spouses, and CCAA is proud that we were chosen to continue to bring this service to our communities,” Executive Director of CCAA Hanna Adams said. “The need is tremendous, but with the help of TVC, CCAA is helping our veterans and surviving spouses of veterans get some relief from ilieir daily struggles.
“We are here to serve those who have served. CCAA wants to be that hand that helps lift them up and gets them back on their feet.”
For more information on Cornerstone Community Action Agency, visit corncrstonccaa.org, Facebook or call 325-625-4167.
This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.