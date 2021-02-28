First Bank Texas has joined First National Bank Weatherford to become a larger, stronger Texas bank. First National Bank Weatherford will move forward doing business under the First Bank Texas name. The bank will remain a family-owned, Texas-operated, community bank.
“We are very excited to complete our merger with First National Bank Weatherford,” First Bank Texas President and CEO Mike Rhea said. “First Bank Texas is a respected high-service community bank with a leading position in Central and West Texas. We are proud to be under one umbrella of community banks.
“We look forward to building on the strong customer relationships that First National Bank has nurtured for more than 141 years.”
First Bank Texas, with 16 locations throughout the west and north central regions of Texas, will continue to make all decisions locally.
“Our team is excited to have added several more locations,” First Bank Texas - Parker County President Lin Bearden said. “This bank growth will help us better serve our customers. There will now be a First Bank Texas location near you in many more cities across Texas.
“Our employees, will continue to provide the best customer service in banking, that our customers have enjoyed for many years.”
First Bank Texas looks forward to the opening of a new location in Willow Park in the summer of 2021. This new location will be home to a new bank location, training center and headquarters for First Baird Bancshares Corporation.
